Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's Reds Advance To UCL Final

And breathe!

Liverpool are through to the Champions League final after completing a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Unai Emery’s gritty Villarreal in the second leg at La Ceramica.

Goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz, and Sadio Mane propelled Liverpool to their 10th UCL final, trailing only Real Madrid (16 finals), AC Milan (11), and Bayern Munich (11). The win also gives the Reds the opportunity to match Milan’s tally of seven European Cups.

The semi-final in Spain was a roller-coaster, to say the least.

Villarreal did exceptionally well to head into half-time two goals up, courtesy of goals from Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin.

The Reds were uncharacteristically erratic in the first half, completing just over 66% of their passes and ceding just over 50% of possession to the Yellow Submarine.

Half-time completely changed the course of the game, with Luis Diaz coming on for Diogo Jota.

The Colombian winger certainly had an impact, with Liverpool keeping more of the ball in the second half and Trent Alexander-Arnold whipping in deliveries in dangerous areas.

Fabinho’s well-drilled effort in the 62nd minute restored the Reds’ lead on aggregate before Diaz’s 67th-minute strike restored their two-goal aggregate lead.

Some erratic play at the back allowed Sadio Mane to capitalise in the 74th minute, wrapping up the game and a trip to the Stade de France in Paris.

Mane’s strike also racked up his 15th in the Champions League knockout stages, overtaking Didier Drogba’s tally for most UCL knockout goals by an African player.

Liverpool were also helped by some erratic goalkeeping from Geronimo Rulli, who could’ve kept Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at bay in two of their three goals.

Villarreal did well to hold out for the opening 15 minutes of the second half, but the Reds’ maturity and composure (finally) shone through to see them through to the Champions League final.

Their bid for a historic quadruple goes on as the Reds, drunk on victory and destiny, march on.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |