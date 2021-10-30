Liverpool And Mohamed Salah Looking To Add More Records Against Brighton On Saturday

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new campaign and will be looking to keep up their unbeaten run at Anfield on Saturday. We take a look at at two more records that are on the radar of Jurgen Klopp and his prolific striker.

The Reds will be looking to maintain the pressure on Chelsea who they trail by a point at the top of the Premier League table.

After a difficult 2020/21 season, Klopp's men are back to their best, scoring freely and threatening more records as each week passes.

At Anfield on Saturday, a couple more records could be added to the list.

Klopp Premier League Unbeaten Runs

Should Liverpool avoid defeat in the game against Brighton, the German will become the third manager in Premier League history to have three separate unbeaten runs of 20 or more games.

Only Sir Alex Fergusion (six) and Arsene Wenger (four) will have achieved more.

Salah Goals Versus Brighton

As per liverpoolfc.com a goal against the Seagulls on Saturday will see Salah draw level with Sir Kenny Dalglish on six which is the current club record.

The Egyptian is currently tied with another prolific Reds legend, Ian Rush on five.

