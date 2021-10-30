Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Liverpool And Mohamed Salah Looking To Add More Records Against Brighton On Saturday

    Author:

    Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new campaign and will be looking to keep up their unbeaten run at Anfield on Saturday. We take a look at at two more records that are on the radar of Jurgen Klopp and his prolific striker.

    The Reds will be looking to maintain the pressure on Chelsea who they trail by a point at the top of the Premier League table.

    After a difficult 2020/21 season, Klopp's men are back to their best, scoring freely and threatening more records as each week passes.

    Jurgen Klopp
    Mohamed Salah

    At Anfield on Saturday, a couple more records could be added to the list.

    Klopp Premier League Unbeaten Runs

    Should Liverpool avoid defeat in the game against Brighton, the German will become the third manager in Premier League history  to have three separate unbeaten runs of 20 or more games.

    Read More

    Only Sir Alex Fergusion (six) and Arsene Wenger (four) will have achieved more.

    Salah Goals Versus Brighton

    As per liverpoolfc.com a goal against the Seagulls on Saturday will see Salah draw level with Sir Kenny Dalglish on six which is the current club record.

    The Egyptian is currently tied with another prolific Reds legend, Ian Rush on five.

    Read More Liverpool v Brighton Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool And Mohamed Salah Looking To Add More Records Against Brighton On Saturday

    just now
    Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool vs Brighton: Combined XI

    45 minutes ago
    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
    Columns

    Just When I Thought I Was Out: Money, The Premier League and Liverpool FC

    50 minutes ago
    Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brighton - Ibrahima Konate to Start? Naby Keita Set to Return!

    1 hour ago
    Kostas Tsimikas
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Brighton: Andy Robertson or Kostas Tsimikas? Who you choosing?

    9 hours ago
    1_LFC-vs-Brighton
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match Preview

    10 hours ago
    Divock Origi Takumi Minamino
    News

    Numbers For Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw Confirmed, Liverpool Ball Number Five

    10 hours ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Interviews

    Bundelsiga Expert Tips Liverpool To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham Replicating Virgil Van Dijk And Alisson Becker Buys

    11 hours ago