Half-Time Review: Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal | Premier League

Our half-time review of the Liverpool v Arsenal game at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds opened up the game with a very intense press.

Just three minutes into the game, Ben White lost the ball in the centre of the field which promoted Liverpool's first shot of the game from Mohamed Salah, unfortunately it went wide of the post.

In the 12th minute, Kostas Tsimikas whipped in a beautiful free-kick but Virgil van Dijk couldn't control the header.

In the 16th minute, Tomiyasu put in a good ball for Bakayou Saka, however, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got a goal saving block from Saka's header.

Halfway into the first-half, Liverpool are pressing really well and keep winning the ball back in the middle of the park.

IMAGO / Sportimage

So far they haven't capitalised but it's only a matter of time if Arsenal keep being sloppy with the ball.

In the 29th minute, Thiago had a shot just inside the box which troubled Aaron Ramsdale.

Sadio Mane came in for a second bite at it but the Arsenal keeper made himself big and did well to deny a goal.

In the 30th minute, Alexandre Lacazette put the ball in the Liverpool goal but an Arsenal player was offside in the build-up.

A few minutes after, Sadio Mane went up for a challenge and Mikel Arteta wasn't happy with it.

Jurgen Klopp and the Spaniard exchanged heated words and both had to be dragged away by their benches. The two managers both received yellow cards.

In the 34th minute, Kostas Tsimikas found some space on the left flank and played in a ball to Mo Salah.

The Egyptian didn't catch it great and it came off both of his feet. Which forced an amazing reaction save by Ramsdale.

Trent Alexander-Arnold broke through a group of Arsenal and had a shot from the edge of the box which was once again saved by Ramsdale.

Following the corner, Arsenal were on the counter attack with a 3 on 1. However, Fabinho but in an unbelievable tackle to stop a certain goal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In the 39th minute, Trent put in a beautiful free-kick which Sadio Mane got on the end of and scored the opener!

In the 42nd minute, Lokonga had a shot from the edge of the Liverpool box but it was straight at Alisson.

Straight from the goal kick, Sadio Mane tackled Ben White for no reason which cause him to get a yellow card.

Liverpool end the half 1-0 up against Arsenal.

