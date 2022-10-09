Skip to main content

Liverpool & Arsenal Teamsheets Announced Ahead Of Game

The team lineups for this afternoon's Premier League clash have been released.

Liverpool make three changes from their last league game against Brighton & Hove Albion, with Jurgen Klopp opting with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota over Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho for this one.

This suggests the continuation of the 4-4-2 formation, as four forwards all get the nod to start at the Emirates. It will be interesting to see how the Reds look as an attacking force today.

Arsenal only make the one change from their 3-1 win against Tottenham last Saturday, having won seven of their opening eight games. Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Both sides posted the teams on their social media accounts at 15:30 ahead of the 16:30 kick off.

Arsenal team

Aaron Ramsdale,

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu,

 Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, 

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

Substitutes: Matt Turner, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Marquinhos, Eddie Nketiah.

Liverpool team

Alisson Becker,

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas,

Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz,

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota

Substitutes: Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Roberto Firmino.

