'We Hope' - Peter Krawietz Is Hopeful Jurgen Klopp Will Return Against Shrewsbury
Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz has spoken ahead of the FA Cup third round and he mentioned the possibility of Jurgen Klopp returning to manage the side.
The FA Cup third is set to go ahead this weekend despite a lot of clubs being majorly disrupted by COVID-19.
Liverpool have been one of the worst hit teams in recent weeks with the Axa training centre having to be closed due to an outbreak of the virus.
Jurgen Klopp missed the Chelsea game along with Alisson, Joel Matip ad Roberto Firmino due to testing positive.
All four of them have had to isolate for the 7 days that is required and fans are hopeful they can return against Shrewsbury.
A lot of youngsters are going to be playing in this game due to the outbreak in the first team squad, so if Jurgen Klopp can return to the sideline that will be a massive boost for them.
Peter Krawietz, Jurgen Klopp's assistant manager, took today's pre Shrewsbury press conference due to Pep Lijnders also testing positive this week.
When asked if Jurgen Klopp would return to his managerial duties on Sunday, Krawietz said that they were hopeful he would.
"We hope [he will be available tomorrow] - of course. He is well so far, he feels fine but he has to do tests as well. We hope he will be fine," said Krawietz.
