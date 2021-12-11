Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa: Player Ratings

Today was a special and rather odd, matchday for Liverpool Football Club.

While the club hosted Aston Villa at Anfield for an important Premier League match, they also had to face club legend Steven Gerrard for the first time.

The young manager, who won the Scottish Championship unbeaten with Rangers last season, was appointed manager of Aston Villa last month, after the dismissal of Dean Smith.

With three wins in four games, and ending a run of 5 losses in a row, Gerrard started his tenure on a high, and now faced the challenge of taking on Liverpool at Anfield.

Seven first team members returned to the starting 11, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being pushed up to the false nine role to fill in Divock Origi's position, who is out with a sore knee.

After an injury scare, Diogo Jota did make it to the match, but only to be named on the bench. Naby Keita and Joe Gomez returned to the bench again, with Nathaniel Phillips also being out for three to four weeks now.

MATCH REVIEW

An exciting watch from end to end, Liverpool were pressing the Villa team with all their lives, with the away side defending together as a strong unit.

Sitting back mostly, Liverpool camped in the Villa half for most of the game, creating chances after chances which were not to be finished.

However, an opener was scored in due time, with Tyrone Mings fouling Mohamed Salah in the penalty box in the 65th minute.

Referee Stuart Attwell wasted no time in pointing to the penalty spot

Mohamed Salah converted, scoring through a narrow angle as Emiliano Martinez guessed the right way, and got his team the much deserved lead.

Villa broke to life as the minutes rolled by, forcing Liverpool to defend this time as Klopp's men were pushed into their own box.

More chances came to Liverpool in added time, but in vain. Liverpool stubbornly held onto the lead till the full time whistle, getting the valuable 3 points.

Aston Villa trudged back into the dressing room ahead of a dreary journey home, having nothing but pride for their performances to take back with them.

ALISSON BECKER 6.5

Had three very nervous moments in the game, and almost cost his team 3 valuable goals. He was not tested a lot by the Villa attack but when he was, he seemed to crack under the pressure.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8

Brilliant all around game, a neat tidy performance he should be proud of.

JOEL MATIP 8.5

Rarely is a centre back the better player in a CB partnership with Virgil van Dijk, but today Joel Matip was. He was a savior for Liverpool in more than one instance.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8

Made 2 or 3 loose passes, but otherwise a very good game.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 9

He was absolutely playing out of his skin, giving it his best. No better left back out there than Andy Robertson who has had a good rest.

FABINHO TAVARES 8

A stubborn obstacle for Villa in the middle of the pitch. Classic Fabinho game

JORDAN HENDERSON 8

He was massive, and everywhere. He was not in the limelight throughout the game but was quietly going about doing what he does best.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 8

Was strong from the get go, and Liverpool did lose some of their stability the moment he came off.

SADIO MANÉ 8.5

He was doing everything brilliant except getting a good chance himself and scoring. Him and Robertson on that left flank were causing Villa all kinds of problems.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 6.5

Him in the false nine role is just not meant to be. He is a very good player in midfield and it's better if he is kept in the midfield only and is not pushed into the attack.

MOHAMED SALAH 8.5

Was not getting the ball for most of the first half. He had good movement, and was truly to make things happen constantly. He himself won his penalty and scored it immaculately, giving Liverpool the much needed break through.

SUBSTITUTES

DIOGO JOTA 6.5

Not a very good cameo off the bench. Could have easily killed the game off but just made bad decisions.

JAMES MILNER N/A

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

