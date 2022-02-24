Skip to main content
Match Report: Liverpool overrun Leeds in 6-0 battering at Anfield | Premier League | EPL

Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho

Liverpool players congratulate Salah after the Egyptian slots home from the spot

Liverpool closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City with a resounding 6-0 victory at Anfield last night.

Two first-half penalties from Mohamed Salah and a rare goal from defender Joel Matip all but clinched the points inside the first 35 minutes.

Sadio Mane (x2) and Virgil van Dijk added to the scoring in the dying embers.

As it happened...

Klopp made five changes from the 3-1 win over Norwich City at the weekend.

In defence, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold came in for Kostas Tsimikas and Joe Gomez respectively.

Curtis Jones - who was left out of the squad altogether against Norwich - Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara returned in midfield.

The scoring opened in the 15th minute following a calm and composed penalty from Salah following a handball from Stuart Dallas.

On half an hour Joel Matip and Salah combined, with the former lofting a first-time strike over the head of a Illan Meslier.

Just five minutes later Salah slotted home from the spot for the second time of the night after Luke Ayling fouled Mane in the box. Salah then missed a chance before half-time to score his third.

Read More

With just ten minutes remaining, Jordan Henderson - who replaced Thiago midway through the second half - squared the ball to Mane in the six-yard box who made it four with an emphatic finish. 

The Senegalese international scored his second after latching onto a loose ball in the box. After the game, Klopp said 'Sadio's game was one of his best'.

A towering header from Van Dijk in the final minute of injury time wrapped up proceedings. 6-0.

Following the statement win, Liverpool sit just three points behind leaders Manchester City. A potential title-decider between the top two at the Etihad awaits in April. 

Klopp's more immediate focus will be on Chelsea in the league cup final on Sunday, however.

The combination of performances like last night - and Liverpool's strength and depth - make it all the more difficult to guess what side the German goes with at Wembley. Following the game, Klopp labeled the difficult selection process 'a luxury problem'.

Mohamed Salah Illian Meslier
