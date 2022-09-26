Liverpool Beaten By Emphatic Everton in Anfield Merseyside Derby

Liverpool Women's welcomed Everton Women's to Anfield, for the highly anticipated Merseyside derby. The game was controlled by the visitors, who after an early goal from Megan Finnigan doubled their first-half lead through a magnificent solo goal from Jess Park. Liverpool failed to get themselves back in the game throughout the second half, and the blues eventually killed the game off through a Hanna Bennison late goal.

Everton had the first chance of the contest after a well-worked corner routine, the ball hung in the air for Gabrielle George to head, but her attempt went over the bar.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Three minutes later and Everton continued to attack, Megan Finnigan's long-range effort was tipped over the bar, going out for an Everton ball. Then her header from another effective corner kick went into the back of the net to give the visitors the lead at Anfield.

The Toffee's continued to control the game, Katrine Veje dribbled into some space on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area and got her shot off, forcing a low save from Rachael Laws in the LFC goal.

25 minutes into the first half and the reds looked to respond. Katie Stengel picked the pocket of Veje and looked to be in behind the Everton defence and one on one, however, her delay allowed the Everton defence to regroup and force Stengel into a worse position, with her shot going over.

The visitors continued to push for a second goal and were rewarded when a deep ball from Bjorn found Jess Park in behind, her composure was unmatched as she went round the keeper and coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Liverpool looked to shorten the deficit before half-time through a corner, the ball pinballed around the box, eventually falling for Ceri Holland to have a shot at the Everton goal unopposed in the box, but her effort went marginally wide.

42 minutes in and there was another huge chance for Everton. Christiansen was played in behind by Snoeijs, who then looked to return the ball across the face of the goal, the ball was there to be tapped in by Snoeijs, but the ball just evaded her outstretched leg.

Liverpool started the second half with a change, as Missy Bo Kearns makes way for Rachel Furness

Everton started the second half how they finished the first, creating chances. George dispossessed Stengel and played in Snoeijs, whose shot at goal was saved and gathered by Laws.

IMAGO / News Images

A matter of moments later and Snoeijs had another shot on goal for the visitors after a spell of possession, but Laws gathered the ball again, in a match where she was kept very busy.

Matt Beard decided to make his second change when defender Jasmine Matthews was replaced by Yana Daniels



Brian Sorensen then made a double change for Everton, Izzy Christiansen and Katja Snoeijs made way for Hanna Bennison and Gio Quieroz

Everton then proceeded to make good use of their possession, the ball is played into Jess Park on the edge of the Liverpool box, with the goal scorer getting a good shot at goal saved by Laws.

The home side then made a double change of their own when Melissa Lawley and Emma Koivisto came off for Rhiannon Roberts and Charlotte Wardlaw.

Everton killed the game off in the 86th minute when the blues counter-attacked once more. Jess Park (who had a brilliant game) squared a ball for Bennison, who calmly finishes one on one with Laws.

Liverpool Team News: Starting XI - Laws, Koivisto, Flaherty, Fahey, Matthews, Campbell, Kearns, Holland, Hinds, Lawley, Stengel

Subs - Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, Furness, Humphrey, Daniels, Wardlaw, Silcock

Everton Team News: Staring XI - Bronsan, Veje, Sevevke, Bjorn, George, Christiansen, Park, Graham, Finningan, Galli, Snoeijs

Subs - Ramsey, Bennison, Gio, Maier, Weir, Stenevik, K.Holmgaard

