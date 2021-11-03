Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview: Klopp On The Match

Author:

After Liverpool's thrilling 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid in another wonderful Champions League night at Anfield,  Jurgen Klopp speaks about the match.

His side went 2-0 up in a dramatic first half, which saw Felipe sent off and depsite having numerous chances, it stayed that way.

"The game was almost perfect. Two incredible balls from Trent and fantastic finishes as well - especially the Sadio one. He keeps the ball, passes the ball and then greedy enough to get into the right space in the box." 

"We have to play our own football, and that's what we did! I really hated the moment when I had to take Sadio off. My worry was with any challenges, if any of them roll around, then Sadio is off." 

The Liverpool boss thought Liverpool controlled the game but wasn't helped when Roberto Firmino went off injured. 

"In the second half, that's how it is. We have an incredible schedule. Even when we are controlling the game, we lose a player in Bobby Firmino."

"People want to see more goals but we did create more chances. I think the game was nearly perfect. We scored the goals in the right moments."

"They were much more on the front-foot with how they started than the home game but we started well."

"In the end, it's 2-0 - a great night!"

