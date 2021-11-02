Skip to main content
    ‘He Poses a Lot of Challenges’ - Jordan Henderson on Luis Suarez Ahead of Atletico Madrid Clash

    Author:

    Ahead of Liverpool's game against Atletico Madrid, Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson has spoken about Luis Suarez.

    Luis Suarez is a Liverpool legend. He's one of the best strikers to ever grace Anfield and he will be returning there on Wednesday evening with Atletico Madrid.

    The only current Liverpool player who has played with Luis Suarez at Anfield is our skipper Jordan Henderson. 

    Speaking at the pre Atletico Madrid press conference, Henderson was asked about how difficult it would be to contain Suarez.

    Luis Suarez

    "He poses a lot of challenges - we all know he's a top player who produced so many good moments at Liverpool. I learnt a lot from him - I'm quite close to him. He's a world class player who causes a lot of problems.

    "We have to be on our guard - not only him as they have world class players, but Luis is a top striker."

    Henderson also spoke about how close he is with the Uruguayan and how Suarez helped him become the player he is today.

    "I speak to him every so often to see how he's doing and how his family are doing. He helped us a lot with the mentality side of it in training, he always wanted to win and he played through pain barriers.

    "He just wanted to play. I took a lot from him. He helped me massively as a player."

    Finally, Jordan Henderson spoke about the reception Suarez will receive when he steps foot in Anfield again.

    "I think when Luis was here he was outstanding. The fans know that and will appreciate what he did for this football club. 

    "It would be nice after the game for him to get a nice reception from the crowd."

