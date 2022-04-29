Skip to main content

Liverpool Could Go Top Against Newcastle United At St James Park As Their Premier League Title Hunt Continues

Liverpool will face off against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday as the Reds continue their hunt for the title.

The Anfield outfit remain just one point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, making a win against the Magpies a must.

Liverpool had a request to have the kick-off time moved from 12:30 to 7:45 rejected by the Premier League in the week, wanting more time to recover from Wednesday's Champions League semi-final tie against Villarreal.

The Reds are handed a boost ahead of the tie with Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas returning to the squad from illness, however, they remain without Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino.

Newcastle on the other hand will remain without Kieran Tripper, Isaac Hayden, Callum Wilson, and former Liverpool target Jamal Lewis for the game, with Ryan Fraser also out despite returning to training this week.

The Magpies find themselves on a good run in the League, finding themselves in ninth after being favored for relegation earlier in the season.

"They are on an incredible run eh? They are in a really good moment. Eddie plays a massive part in it. They signed one of our analysts [Mark Leyland] which for sure is a big part. Mark, if you see this - we play completely different now!," said Jurgen Klopp in his pre-match press conference.

When the sides met earlier in the season, Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a contender for goal of the season, blasting in from long-range.

The Reds will go top of the league with a win, at least until Manchester City play Leeds at 5:30.

