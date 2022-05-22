Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Down 0-1 After Wolves Score Early | Manchester City Handed Premier League Title Boost

Liverpool find themselves down early against Wolverhampton on the final day of the Premier League season.

Today is the last matchday of the 2021/22 Premier League season. Liverpool will be hoping for a miracle from former Red Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa face Manchester City with all to play for.

The Reds end the season at home at Anfield. Unfortunately, this did not stop the visitors from scoring early.

Wolves

With just three minutes of playtime gone, Liverpool found themselves down thanks to a Pedro Neto goal.

The Portuguese forward took advantage of a lackadaisical Liverpool backline and put a damper on Liverpool's title hopes.

Steven Gerrard has so far done his part for Liverpool by keeping Manchester City scoreless but Liverpool will need to turn around their own game to keep their hopes alive. 

Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold were both out of position as Pedro Neto put the ball into the back of the net in front of the Kop end.

With over 70 minutes of play remaining, Liverpool will need to demonstrate that they are still mentality monsters.

