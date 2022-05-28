Skip to main content
Liverpool have given a potential nod towards two potentially surprise inclusions in the starting XI for the UEFA Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid. 

So often the club's official media duties in the build-up to a match are an indication as to who may be in line to feature. That's particularly true in Europe when the chosen player to face the assembled press conference is a nailed-on starter for the following night. 

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold

On this occasion, it was full-back duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson who took on the last pre-match media duties - no shock from Jurgen Klopp's selection there. 

However, Liverpool's official Twitter account have dropped a tantalising hint suggesting Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita could also be in the final lineup of the season as both were included in a recent post. 

Albeit neither would be a huge curveball inclusion from Klopp, the confirmed fitness and availability of Thiago and Fabinho did seem to suggest the midfield trio would be made up of the aforementioned pair and captain Jordan Henderson. 

Meanwhile, despite Konate's superb debut campaign for the Reds, there is an undoubted gulf in experience between the Frenchman and Joel Matip, something the boss may still be tempted to call upon for such a seismic occasion. 

Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK SPI-1677-0111

Ibrahima Konate in Champions League action

Prior to the final in Paris, Keita has amassed nine outings in this season's competition, scoring once and providing two assists.  

Paris-born powerhouse Konate has featured in seven Champions League fixtures, remaining unbeaten - much like his entire career on Merseyside so far - and finding the net twice. 

Both men could feasibly start against Real Madrid and be tasked with handling the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. 

Keita in particular would have a score to settle with Los Blancos having been replaced in the first half in Madrid during last season's quarter-final clash. 

With or out without the duo, Klopp and co will be confident of getting the job done and lifting number seven.

