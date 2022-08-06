Liverpool Early Team News: Darwin Nunez Or Roberto Firmino? Alisson Becker Or Adrian? Injuries | Fulham v Liverpool

Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage for their opening match of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, but who will start for The Reds?

Another season begins and Jurgen Klopp will be going into the opening match with a few injuries. Not an ideal start to a new campaign for the Liverpool side as six players remain sidelined.

There have been concerns surrounding Alisson Becker's fitness after missing out on last week's win in the Community Shield over Manchester City. However, the Brazilian is back and ready for today's lunchtime kick-off.

With the number one being available, the five players that The Reds are missing are Ibrahima Konate (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Curtis Jones (calf) and Kostas Tsimikas (other).

One more dilemma for Jurgen Klopp is who to start up front. Roberto Firmino did start last week's match against Pep Guardiola, but an impressive substitute appearance by new signing Darwin Nunez will give the German a lot to think about.

According to The Times journalist Paul Joyce, it is Brazilian forward that looks like he will get the nod over his fellow South American.

Nunez not starting may come as a shock to Liverpool fans, however, what an option to bring off the bench.

Will Liverpool get off to a flying start and show the Premier League what they are about this season.

