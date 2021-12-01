Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Liverpool's Fourth Goal Against Everton
Diogo Jota has surely finished the Merseyside derby off as he scores Liverpool's fourth goal against Everton.
Is turning into a bloodbath now. Diogo Jota has scored a sumptuous goal past Jordan Pickford to grab Liverpool's fourth of the game.
Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi
Team News
Liverpool makes one change to the team that beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday which sees Joel Matip brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Ibrahima Konate.
Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.
Everton Starting XI
Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison
Everton Subs
Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon
