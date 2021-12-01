Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores Liverpool's Fourth Goal Against Everton

Author:

Diogo Jota has surely finished the Merseyside derby off as he scores Liverpool's fourth goal against Everton.

Is turning into a bloodbath now. Diogo Jota has scored a sumptuous goal past Jordan Pickford to grab Liverpool's fourth of the game.

Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool makes one change to the team that beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday which sees Joel Matip brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Ibrahima Konate.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Everton Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Everton Subs

Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon

