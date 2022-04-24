Liverpool vs Everton: Match Preview

Never, in recent history, has a Merseyside Derby mattered so much to both clubs ruling over the city of Liverpool.

The Reds are relentlessly reaching towards another Premier League trophy whilst The Blues are embroiled in relegation turmoil and desperate to stay in the division their bitter rivals are so close to conquering.

Liverpool are in tremendous form, they are unbeaten in the league in their last 13 games with their last defeat coming at the hands of Leicester City in December; a team who could have dealt Everton the same damaging blow last time out if not for a 90th minute Richarlison equaliser to rescue a much-needed point for The Toffees.

Jurgen Klopp and his mentality monsters know that they have to keep winning, that is all they can do and hope that Manchester City drop points in one of their last six games.

For Everton, they have survival own in their hands: a point ahead and game in hand over 18th placed Burnley puts Frank Lampard's side at an advantage, but unless Everton fine a rich vein of form to put themselves clear of the drop, it could very well go down to the last day of the season... which is surely where the title will be decided too.

Derby days don't get much bigger than this in terms of destiny, survival and success; Everton will prove tougher opponents than Manchester United did at Anfield on Tuesday night; after all, their top-flight survival depends on it.

Magical Mo will be looking to score his fifth goal against Everton this weekend IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

The Reds have benefitted from a much welcomed, but fairly unusual period, where most players are fit and available for selection, giving Jurgen Klopp somewhat of a luxury of riches he has never experienced before at the Anfield helm.

With an all-important Champions League semi-final clash against Villarreal taking place three days after this blockbuster, Klopp may be tempted to once again rotate his squad, especially since the next league game against Newcastle comes at 12.30pm on Saturday, much to Klopp's frustration.

That being said, the depth and quality Klopp has to choose from is vast; it seems that whoever is chosen in the starting XI excels and highlights their importance in this wonderful Liverpool squad.

Over the course of the past few months, we have seen Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz rotate in and out of the squad and deliver first-class performances, the headache for Klopp is who from his starting XI is rested and when.

Mohammed Salah is back scoring goals again after his brace against Manchester United, taking his PL tally to 22 for the season and ahead in the Golden Boot charts by five from Son Heung-Min on 17.

Salah needs one more top-flight goal to equal Michael Owen's Premier League record and Kenny Dalglish's league record of 118 for the club and Liverpool's number 11 will no doubt want to accomplish that feat this weekend, but with some key games incoming, does Jurgen rest the sensational Salah?

Klopp has confirmed that Roberto Firmino could be available this weekend after the Brazilian suffered a foot injury. Firmino is back in training today but with Jota, Mane, Salah and Diaz all in blistering form and raring to go, perhaps Bobby Dazzler will find himself protected and not rushed back in what is bound to be a fiery affair.

“Maybe yes - but derbies don’t lack intensity. We play games after the derby, we shouldn’t forget. Yes, this game is important for both but I can’t remember when it wasn’t for us." Jurgen Klopp on whether there is more riding in this derby

Everton Team News

Everton will be without Tom Davies, Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend for the short trip across Stanley Park to Anfield with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back on the sidelines too with a thigh injury, but Everton do have the rest of the squad available for selection.

Frank Lampard's appointment to Everton is still a decision which baffles most, especially now given the great escape job he has on his hands; but with the resources and talent he has at his disposal, relegation for Everton would be catastrophic. Defeat would see Lampard's side set a new club record of 19 losses in a 38-game league campaign.

The Toffees will have to be at their very best to overcome this ruthless Reds side and, as most derbies are, this could be a very physical affair. Everton are in fact aiming for back-to-back away league wins at Liverpool for the first time since February 1986, after last season's 2-0 victory for them last season.

Everton have conceded at least two goals in their last six away matches, so it wouldn't unfathomable to see Frank Lampard close up shop with five at the back given the task of facing this Liverpool side, who are the leagues' top goal scorers; Michael Keane or Mason Holgate will return to the side if that is the case.

"This derby has never lacked intensity. I love intensity in football but it's all within the rule book and not like 'the good old times'. We play games after the derby which we should not forget. It's always very intense and this one is important." Klopp on the fierce nature of the upcoming Merseyside Derby

Liverpool have won seven out of seven home matches in 2022 with 21 goals scored and one conceded: Everton have lost their last six away matches and have won just six away points all season, the fewest of any top-flight side.

The Reds are undefeated in 24 of their last 25 matches against Everton in all competitions and will need to extend that record to keep up with Man City who face another relegation rival to Everton in the form of Watford on Saturday.

This upcoming Derby has so much at stake for both teams at opposite ends of the table. It is a fixture which is important every season, but this season is paramount.

Jurgen Klopp and his Red Men know they will have to be at their best to beat what will be a fired up and motivated Everton who are desperate to avoid the drop. The prize on offer is much more than bragging rights within families and the city; it is a shot at immortality as Liverpool chase down a never before accomplished quadruple, but as Klopp rightly keeps emphasising, it is one cup final at a time.

To Anfield then for the latest final, where Liverpool's oldest rivals await them and will battle with all they have to save their Premier League status and perhaps dent Liverpool's title hopes in return.

Either way, any team who drops points this weekend will be dealt a huge and perhaps insurmountable blow, it will no doubt end in tears; as such things always do.