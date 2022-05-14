Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's FA Cup Win Over Chelsea

Liverpool have won the FA Cup! Here is how Twitter reacted to Liverpool's second trophy of the year.

Liverpool are officially this year's FA Cup Champions after defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

This is Liverpool's second trophy and their second victory over Chelsea.

With all to play for in Jurgen Klopp's pursuit of the quadruple, here is how Twitter reacted.

Liverpool Are FA Cup Champions

Liverpool supporters were rightfully excited that their side won the second trophy of the year.

They were also very quick to point out just how well the side played.

This trophy means that Jurgen Klopp has now won every major trophy available to him at Liverpool Football Club. What an achievement.

Alisson is definitely getting the praise that he deserves after his penalty shootout heroics.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is already amassing quite the trophy cabinet in his young Liverpool career.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also getting his fair share of praise for his trophy-winning performance.

Liverpool minority owner and NBA star for the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James even celebrated the win.

Former Red Ryan McLaughlin cracked a joke that this win has made releasing him okay.

Most importantly, the Reds played some fantastic football.

