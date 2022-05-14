Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Twitter Reacts To Liverpool's FA Cup Win Over Chelsea

Liverpool have won the FA Cup! Here is how Twitter reacted to Liverpool's second trophy of the year.

Liverpool are officially this year's FA Cup Champions after defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.

This is Liverpool's second trophy and their second victory over Chelsea.

With all to play for in Jurgen Klopp's pursuit of the quadruple, here is how Twitter reacted.

Liverpool Are FA Cup Champions

Roberto Firmino

Liverpool supporters were rightfully excited that their side won the second trophy of the year.

They were also very quick to point out just how well the side played.

This trophy means that Jurgen Klopp has now won every major trophy available to him at Liverpool Football Club. What an achievement.

Alisson is definitely getting the praise that he deserves after his penalty shootout heroics.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold is already amassing quite the trophy cabinet in his young Liverpool career.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is also getting his fair share of praise for his trophy-winning performance.

Liverpool minority owner and NBA star for the Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James even celebrated the win.

Former Red Ryan McLaughlin cracked a joke that this win has made releasing him okay.

Most importantly, the Reds played some fantastic football.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (5-6 on penalties) | Match Highlights | FA Cup Final | More Wembley Drama As Reds Win Second Trophy Of The Season

By Neil Andrew38 seconds ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

FA Cup Update: Liverpool Suffer Second Huge Injury After Virgil Van Dijk Joins Mohamed Salah On The Sidelines

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

FA Cup Final Update: Mohamed Salah Suffers Injury In FA Cup Final Against Chelsea, Replaced By Diogo Jota

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The UK

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Chelsea v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Konate Gets Nod Over Matip As Klopp Makes Five Changes

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | FA Cup Semi-Final | Klopp Makes Five Changes

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Liverpool Squad
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Full Details Of Available Liverpool Squad

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Robert Lewandowski Agrees A Deal With Barcelona, As Bayern Munich Set Their Eyes On Liverpool's Sadio Mane

By Damon Carr5 hours ago