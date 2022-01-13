'The Banter Era Has Officially Begun' - Liverpool Fans React To Draw In EFL Cup Against Arsenal

Following Liverpool's dreadful draw against ten-man Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final, LFCTR take a look at reactions for the home side's fans.

Liverpool fans are far from happy after tonight's performance and result. Frustration is felt throughout the fanbase, some of it correctly going directly to the board.

Supporters are disgusted with the performance they saw against an arsenal side down to ten men.

Jurgen Klopp had a mare tonight, by starting his most trusted (static) midfield that make McFred look like prime Xavi and Iniesta.

Author Reaction

What can I say? That was just abysmal and that's being kind. The midfield were so bad, Joel Matip had to step in to show them how to do their job.

The state of this squad for Liverpool football club is beyond embarassing. We won the league just 2 years ago, yet we can't push on because FSG don't want to spend a single penny.

We are relying on the same group of players to create an era. We need a wining goal in a cup semi-final and the best we have to bring on is that.

Jurgen Klopp also needs criticising. He's turning into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by picking favourites. No way James Milner should be playing this match.

I am beyond trying to explain how much FSG are holding this club back, if they aren't going to support this club properly, then please just leave.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook