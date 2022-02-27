Skip to main content
Carabao Cup Final | 'Best Club In The World' | Liverpool Fans React To Beating Chelsea After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In what was one of the most tense cup finals, Liverpool come out as Carabao Cup champions after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties. Having gone through every kind of emotion you can during the match, Liverpool fans react to their club winning their first trophy of the season. 

The match itself finished 0-0, despite four disallowed goals and several sitters missed by both sides. For it to go to penalties seemed unimaginable from what we witnessed throughout the 120 minutes.

Just when you thought there can't be more drama, both Liverpool and Chelsea were immaculate on penalties, but it was the loser's sub keeper that miss the decisive penalty, something that Liverpool fans have jumped all over on.

The Chelsea keeper's penalty went sailing over the bar, in fact according to this fan, it went over Wembley too.

Liverpool have an abundance of talent that deserve credit for the success they have achieved in the last few years, but in this Carabao Cup win, there are standout players in Caoimhin Kelleher and Taki Minamino, both playing a huge role throughout the competition.  Taki and Kelleher get their deserved plaudits from the fans and teammates.

Read More

Another man who deserves this more than anyone is Jurgen Norbet Klopp. Liverpool's manager has been through so much and is thee reason why the Reds are lifting silverware.

Although Liverpool are the trophy winners, they didn't half put us through it. The game took a lot out of the fans, never mind the players...

Just a quick reminder to those Chelsea fans and players that Liverpool are the club to beat, as they look towards the dream of all dreams and that's the quadruple. One down, three to go. This one is for you, Reece James.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

