Liverpool Fans React To Manchester City Beating Manchester United 4-0 At Half-Time

A sensational performance from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sees them lead 4-0 at half-time against Manchester United.

Guardiola's team have been unstoppable with two goals each for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland as they dominated the Red Devils for 45 minutes.

Liverpool face City at Anfield in two weeks time and this performance looks like it has struck fear into some Reds fans but not all as they took to Twitter to react.

'With the midfield we have there gunna run rings haha we have no energy in there'

'they gonna score 7 at anfield'

'We will lose 100%, team no longer have fighting spirit, klopp saying he didn't know what Brighton new coach tactics would be is sufficient to point that we are doomed unless we sign few new players'

'Pray for us. We can't laugh @ Utd too much. It will be us shortly'

'I wouldn't be surprised if we beat them and lost at home to West Ham'

