Skip to main content

Liverpool Fans React To Manchester City Beating Manchester United 4-0 At Half-Time

Two goals apiece from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland see Manchester City lead their local rivals 4-0 at half-time in the Premier League.

A sensational performance from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City sees them lead 4-0 at half-time against Manchester United.

Guardiola's team have been unstoppable with two goals each for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland as they dominated the Red Devils for 45 minutes.

Liverpool face City at Anfield in two weeks time and this performance looks like it has struck fear into some Reds fans but not all as they took to Twitter to react.

'With the midfield we have there gunna run rings haha we have no energy in there'

'they gonna score 7 at anfield'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'We will lose 100%, team no longer have fighting spirit, klopp saying he didn't know what Brighton new coach tactics would be is sufficient to point that we are doomed unless we sign few new players'

'Pray for us. We can't laugh @ Utd too much. It will be us shortly' 

'I wouldn't be surprised if we beat them and lost at home to West Ham'

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Manchester CityManchester United

Schedule

Florentino Perez
News

Real Madrid President Cites Liverpool As A Reason Why Football Needs A Super League

By Neil Andrew
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Articles

Liverpool's Next Five Fixtures: Season Starter Or Season Ender?

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Want Jude Bellingham To Sign New Deal With Staggering Release Clause

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Five Liverpool Players Who Could Be In Contention For A Start Against Rangers

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool v Brighton
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-3 Brighton Match Highlights, Trossard Hattrick Earns Seagulls Deserved Point

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Stars Used England Camp To Urge Jude Bellingham To Sign

By Neil Andrew
Santiago Bernabeu
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Osasuna

By Neil Andrew
Etihad Stadium
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Manchester City v Manchester United, UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew