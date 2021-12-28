‘It’s Over’ - Liverpool Fans Say Premier League Title Race Is Now Over After Leicester Defeat

After Liverpool's defeat to Leicester City, Liverpool fans have taken to social media to talk about this season's Premier League title race.

Jurgen Klopp's side were dealt a massive blow in the Premier League title race on Tuesday evening.

After beating Leicester in the Carabao Cup, his first team side were unable to overcome Brendan Rodgers' side in the league.

IMAGO / News Images

Thanks to an Ademola Lookman goal and a missed penalty by Mohamed Salah, the Foxes took all three points away from the King Power.

That now places Liverpool six points behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side and they are yet to play this gameweek.

Knowing how good Manchester City are this season, that gap of six points could keep getting bigger as time goes on.

After the loss on Tuesday evening, Liverpool fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the title race this season.

"It’s over….. we should’ve spent in the summer."

"Any other team were top it would be ridiculous saying it’s done but Pep & City won’t blow a lead like that. Try not letting the gap get any bigger & hope for a miracle. Champions in the last 3/4 years haven’t dropped the points we have this season & we haven’t even hit January."

"I try to always find the positives but I generally don’t see city dropping points unless they drop of a cliff."

"Huge task. Now relying on others & this City side are ruthless even without a striker. It’s all but over. Hopefully I’m wrong…"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook