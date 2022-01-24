'LiVARpool' - Liverpool Fans Full Of Joy And Humour Following Win Over Crystal Palace

Liverpool fans react to their win over Crystal Palace, which included a controversial penalty at the end for Fabinho give the Reds a vital three points.

Man of the match Alisson Becker deservedly recieved all the praise from the Liverpool supporters.

After Manchester City dropping points the day before agaisnt Southampton, yesterday's victory was as important as ever.

Liverpool did get a controversial penalty, however Liverpool fans are full of honesty and have admitted the decision being incorrect, with humour.

A cheeky little reminder from out very own Matt Thielen. The penalty did not decide the result, it ended the match.

Author Reaction

Yes it wasn't a penalty. No it didn't give us three points. Liverpool earnt the three points prior to the controversial moment.

This was as most important win as it comes. Manchester City dropping points allowed Liverpool to put some form of pressure on the Pep Guardiola's men and Liverpool did not disappoint.

This doesn't stop now. The pressure on the league leaders needs to be added to, one game at a time.

