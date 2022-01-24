'LiVARpool' - Liverpool Fans Full Of Joy And Humour Following Win Over Crystal Palace
Liverpool fans react to their win over Crystal Palace, which included a controversial penalty at the end for Fabinho give the Reds a vital three points.
Man of the match Alisson Becker deservedly recieved all the praise from the Liverpool supporters.
After Manchester City dropping points the day before agaisnt Southampton, yesterday's victory was as important as ever.
Liverpool did get a controversial penalty, however Liverpool fans are full of honesty and have admitted the decision being incorrect, with humour.
A cheeky little reminder from out very own Matt Thielen. The penalty did not decide the result, it ended the match.
Read More
Author Reaction
Yes it wasn't a penalty. No it didn't give us three points. Liverpool earnt the three points prior to the controversial moment.
This was as most important win as it comes. Manchester City dropping points allowed Liverpool to put some form of pressure on the Pep Guardiola's men and Liverpool did not disappoint.
This doesn't stop now. The pressure on the league leaders needs to be added to, one game at a time.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header Gives Liverpool Lead Against Crystal Palace
- Premier League Top Scorers 2021/22
- 'The Quality He Has Is Incredible' - Jurgen Klopp Shares Appreciation For Liverpool's Talisman Fabinho
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook