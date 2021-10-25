    • October 25, 2021
    'Ole's At The Wheel!' Liverpool Fans Mock Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer As Glazers Busy Buying IPL Cricket Team

    Author:

    Liverpool fans sing "Ole's at the wheel" during yesterday's 5-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

    Yesterday was one of the happiest days in the football life of a Liverpool fan. Beating Manchester United 5-0 in front of their own crowd is special enough. 

    What we are currently seeing at Old Trafford is a manager way out of his depth but looks still to be safe under the ownership of the Glazers. 

    Other football owners would be completely embarassed at what they saw yesterday and would take immediate action. Not the Glazers. They're too busy trying to buy an IPL cricket team.

    When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed for the full-time position at Manchester United, Manchester United fans were all aboard the 'Ole at the wheel' vibe.

    A vibe was all it was. As the time has gone on, Manchester United have degressed so badly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it's  starting to make Jose Mourinho's time at the club look like a legacy. 

    During yesterday's match, Liverpool fans played on the 'Ole's at the wheel' notion and used the song to mock their rivals. Singing it loud and ironically at Old Trafford just summed up the game and these two clubs as a whole at the moment. 

    What started as a song based off a reaction from the Manhcester United fans as now turned into an anthem for the rest of football. 

    Liverpool fans, enjoy this moment. Let them know. "Ole's at the wheel, at the wheel, Ole's at the wheel." After all, we are only vibing. 

    Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar solskjaer
