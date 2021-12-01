Liverpool FC-The Kings Of The Amazon (Prime)

Amazon Prime have been broadcasting Premier League matches for the past two seasons with Liverpool flourishing on this streaming service.

Liverpool have had four matches on Amazon and have not lost a single one of the fixtures.

The first match was the Merseyside derby that saw the Reds come out as 5-2 victors which made this the highest scoring derby of the decade.

Liverpool’s second Prime fixture was a Boxing Day thrashing of Leicester that saw Jürgen Klopp’s men keep a clean sheet and score four.

The next seasons Amazon Prime offerings offered less goals but maybe a more memorable one as Roberto Firmino scored a last minute winner against Spurs to make it 2-1 in the dying embers of the match.

The fourth and final game (so far) was the most disappointing of the bunch as Liverpool laboured to a 0-0 draw with Newcastle during what was a less than impressive run of games for the Reds.

Overall, Liverpool have picked up ten points from a possible twelve, scoring 11 goals along the way and only conceding three.

Looking at the individual statistics, three players stand out above the rest.

Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino both have four goal involvements (one goal and three assists) but the two have been outshined by a certain starboy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored two and assisted three during his time on Amazon which I guess makes him the Prime player in Liverpool’s lineup.

Liverpool’s next Amazon Prime fixture is another Merseyside derby. Let’s hope the unbeaten run continues onwards and upwards.

