Skip to main content

Liverpool Get Injury Boost From Newcastle United As Potential Game Changer Is Ruled Out

Liverpool fans everywhere will be celebrating early as Newcastle United announce that a key player will not be available for tonight's game.

A major English news source has just announced that Newcastle's most dynamic player will not be available for tonight's game

MailOnline Sport is now reporting that Allan Saint-Maximin has been ruled out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the dying moments of their last game at Wolverhampton.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been sensational for them this year scoring once and assisting twice.

allan saint-maximin

Liverpool have conceded plenty of goals this season and at times the midfielders have been at odds with each other. 

They struggled against the pace of Wilfred Zaha in their match against Crystal Palace earlier this month. Zaha was easily able to exploit the space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and scored from a ball in behind for the opener.

You could hear a collective sigh of relief over Merseyside as the news was announced.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New signing Alexander Isak will attract all the attention now. The 22-year-old Swedish International is considered a prodigy by many so is definitely one to look out for.  

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will hope to build on their recent 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at Anfield. They currently remain seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

It is not clear yet if Jurgen Klopp will make any adjustments to his lineup as a result of the news.

As always we will be monitoring the situation at Sports Illustrated's Liverpool headquarters LFC Transfer Room.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Newcastle United Eddie Howe
Quotes

'Different Challenges' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Wary Of Newcastle United

By Damon Carr
Fabio Carvalho Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: ‘Both Very Exciting’ - Didi Hamann on Fabio Carvalho & Harvey Elliott

By Charlie Webb
Anfield Road Stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Newcastle United Match Prediction | Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Conor Gallagher
Transfers

'I Love Gallagher From Chelsea' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Reds To Sign Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
LeBron James
News

Official: Liverpool Minority Owners Buy Italian Serie A Giants For €1.2 Billion

By Justin Foster
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'I Understand the Frustration' - Didi Hamann on FSG’s Spending at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb