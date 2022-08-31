Liverpool Get Injury Boost From Newcastle United As Potential Game Changer Is Ruled Out

A major English news source has just announced that Newcastle's most dynamic player will not be available for tonight's game

MailOnline Sport is now reporting that Allan Saint-Maximin has been ruled out with a hamstring injury he picked up in the dying moments of their last game at Wolverhampton.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been sensational for them this year scoring once and assisting twice.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool have conceded plenty of goals this season and at times the midfielders have been at odds with each other.

They struggled against the pace of Wilfred Zaha in their match against Crystal Palace earlier this month. Zaha was easily able to exploit the space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and scored from a ball in behind for the opener.

You could hear a collective sigh of relief over Merseyside as the news was announced.

New signing Alexander Isak will attract all the attention now. The 22-year-old Swedish International is considered a prodigy by many so is definitely one to look out for.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Liverpool will hope to build on their recent 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth at Anfield. They currently remain seven points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

It is not clear yet if Jurgen Klopp will make any adjustments to his lineup as a result of the news.

As always we will be monitoring the situation at Sports Illustrated's Liverpool headquarters LFC Transfer Room.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |