Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores His 17th Goal of the Season Against FC Porto

Author:

Despite having a quiet game, Mohamed Salah has got on the scoresheet against FC Porto in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah has wrapped up Liverpool's fourth Champions League group stage game with another three points.

After Thiago's stunning opener, The Egyptian King has killed the game off with another great solo goal.

Salah received the ball from Jordan Henderson, the winger then proceeded to send one of the Porto defenders to the shop before scoring his 17th goal of the season.

Watch Mohamed Salah's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,

Team News

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Read More

Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.

Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

FC Porto Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

FC Porto Subs

Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell, Bruno Costa, Fabio Vieira, Marko Grujic, Jesus Corona, Toni Martinez, Vitinha, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores His 17th Goal of the Season Against FC Porto

1 minute ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool's Thiago Scores World Class Half-Volley Goal Against FC Porto

21 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Disallowed Goal For Offside for Liverpool Against Porto - Thiago Unbelievable Pass

35 minutes ago
Anfield Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v FC Porto: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League

1 hour ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Why Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino Are Missing From Liverpool’s Squad To Face Porto

1 hour ago
Super Bowl
News

Report: Football's Lawmakers Propose 25 Minute Half-Time To Replicate The NFL Super Bowl

2 hours ago
Tyler Morton
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v FC Porto | UEFA Champions League

2 hours ago
Ben Chilwell
Non LFC

Report: Liverpool Rivals Chelsea Dealt Huge Blow As Ben Chilwell Could Be Out For The Season

3 hours ago