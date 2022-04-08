Skip to main content
Liverpool Are Said to Be 'Impressed' With Benfica and Uruguay Forward Darwin Nuñez After Champions League Victory

Along with the away victory from Liverpool on the Portuguese capital, there was a great performance that brought the attention of Jurgen Klopp and his team according to reports.

Darwin Nunez

Even with the comfortable result (1-3) for the Anfield side, there was a player that impressed everyone with his technical ability and eye for goal, that was Uruguayan forward Darwin Nuñez.

The striker had an important participation for the Eagles on the UEFA Champions League last sixteen against Ajax on March 15th, scoring the tie-breaker to give the lead to Benfica on an aggregate result of 3-2.

On Tuesday against the Reds it was not the exception, as he scored the only goal for the Lisbon side at the 49th minute.

According to reports in Portugal coming from newspaper Record (via SportWitness), Mohamed Salah told midfielder Adel Taarabt how impressed he was with his teammate Darwin Nuñez and his qualities.

The goal scored by Nuñez gives little hope for a semi-final qualification at Anfield, but it was enough to impress those in charge at Liverpool.

The Merseyside team hosts the second leg against Benfica on Wednesday the 13th and there is no doubt that Darwin Nuñez will try to give his team the chance of a comeback in England.    

Written by Guest Writer: Saul Escudero

