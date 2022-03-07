Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Confirms Latest On Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino & Joel Matip

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan at Anfield on Tuesday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino, and Joel Matip.

The Reds head into the Round of 16, second leg clash with a 2-0 lead from the match in the San Siro but know they will still need to be somewhere near their best to ensure a safe passage into the quarter-finals.

There was a boost on Monday however as Klopp told the media (as reported by Liverpoolfc.com) that all three players are making good progress from their respective issues.

“I think all trained yesterday fully. I'm not sure yet what we make of that exactly, to be honest, because we have to see how they react.

"So, Thiago was only a week out, probably will be fine but we have to wait for it. Joel was only three or four days I think, so he is fine, I would say.

"With Bobby, it was longer out, it was [his] first session, so we have to see if we have to stress that or if it makes probably sense to give him just a few more days with proper training.

“Because we obviously don't train properly today, it’s a minus-one session, it's tactical stuff, not high intensity and Bobby might need something else. We will see that.

"But they are all in training."

As long as there are no adverse reactions after returning to training then it would seem that at least two and possibly all three of these key players could be available to play some part on Tuesday.

The match kicks off at 8pm.

