Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Match Prediction | UCL

It is hard to envisage a way back for Inter Milan who come into the second-leg two goals down on aggregate. 

They face a side yet to lose a game in 2022 and who picked up domestic silverware as recently as two weeks ago on their own patch.

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations

That's not to say Inter won't fancy their chances - they will. Simone Inzaghi's men are in this stage of the competition for a reason and are once again flying high in Serie A.

And with the away goal rule taken away, a win by two clear goal will force extra time.

Inter showed glimpses in the first leg but the likes of Lautauro Martinez and Edin Džeko were unable to unlock a resolute Liverpool defence comprising an awsome centre-back pairing.

Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk

But with Inter needing goal(s), the pressure is on them to be bold and expansive. This will, inevitably, open up pockets of space for - arguably - the most feared and efficient attacking players in world football.

Mohamed Salah will be looking to carry on from where he left off as the Egyptian bagged another Champions League goal in the first-leg. And with the likes of Sadio Mane and new signing Luis Diaz strutting their stuff too, this may be a mountain too high for Inzaghi's team. 

Inter Milan v Liverpool

Our verdict

This match will be won or lost in the first half. With the cacophony of noise generated on a European night at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's men will be on the front foot from the get-go and it remains to be seen if Inter will be able to cope.

If the Reds nod in one or two in this period - as they rotinuely do - this will most likely put the game beyond Inter's reach.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Inter Milan (5-1 on Aggregate)

Inter Milan v Liverpool
