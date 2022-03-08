Liverpool vs Inter Milan | Predicted Line-Up | Diogo Jota to Feature? | Too soon for Thiago Alcantara? | UCL

Two late goals at the San Siro in mid-February have put Liverpool in a commanding position heading into the second-leg of their Champions League RO16 tie against Inter tonight.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

Likely to be Alisson in goal, barring a late injury. Liverpool's number one looks back to his best and will look to continue his run of good form tonight.

Defense - Trent Alexander-Arnold; Virgil Van Dijk; Joel Matip; Andrew Robertson

While rotation is a possibility, Liverpool's first-choice fullback duo are likely strarters.

After recovering from illness Matip was back in full training on Monday. Ibrahima Konate has started the previous two games. Joe Gomez is out of favour.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Midfield - Fabinho; Naby Keita; Jordan Henderson

Same again. Keita hardly put a foot wrong at the weekend and staked his claim. Fabinho is almost a certain starter at the base. Henderson as an '8' should be enough to see off Inter.

Thiago Alcantara could make the squad after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Forwards - Mohamed Salah; Diogo Jota; Luis Diaz

Much like with Keïta, Klopp may opt to start Jota up top in a bid to improve his match sharpness.

Sadio Mané played the full 90 at the weekend, while Mohamed Salah was hooked early. The bright Luis Diaz could continue on the left, though he is candidate for an early substitution should the Reds put the tie out of reach early on.