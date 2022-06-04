Liverpool - International Round-Up - Friday, 3rd June - Virgil van Dijk Signs Off In Style As Netherlands Stun Belgium

Virgil van Dijk was the only Liverpool player in senior international action on Friday and he signed off for the summer in style as the Netherlands beat Belgium 4-1 in Brussels.

The Dutch captain saw his team put on a brilliant performance as they tore Roberto Martinez's Belgium team apart.

Steven Bergwijn gave Louis van Gaal's team the lead with a fabulous long-range strike in the 40th minute before a Denzel Dumfries goal sandwiched between a Memphis Depay double saw them extend the lead to four.

Michy Batshuayi grabbed a late consolation goal for Belgium in the 93rd minute but it was all too late for the team ranked number two in the World.

Van Dijk will now miss the remaining summer UEFA Nations League matches for the Dutch as he has been given extra time off to recover after a hugely busy season.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday to reflect on his season and to sign off as he now takes some much-needed rest and recuperation.

'My season is done. A season that had tough moments, but most of all full of happy moments. Happy that I was able to contribute again, after being out for such a long time. I’m blessed and privileged and I really don’t take any of that for granted!

'I will keep continuing to improve and to get better but now is time to rest and completely switch off. Thanks to my teammates, the staff, and fans at LFC and Oranje, and I’ll see you next season.'

