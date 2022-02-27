Skip to main content
Flashback: Liverpool's Last League Cup Triumph | The Reds Win On Pens Against A Determined Cardiff City Side | 2012

Ten years ago, almost to the day, Kenny Dalglish's Reds were led out onto the pitch by talisman Steven Gerrard. In the cups' fifty-second season, Liverpool were firm favourites.

The Reds had a tough run to the final, beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and Manchester City over two legs. Cardiff, a Championship side, had an easier run-in but still had to get past the likes of Crystal Palace. 

After a 1-0 victory at the Etihad courtesy of a trademark Gerrard penalty, Liverpool managed a 2-2 draw at Anfield to progress.  Another Gerrard penalty was needed before a late Craig Bellamy equaliser.

The Welshman bent an instinctive finish past Joe Hart's left-hand side and celebrated in front of the Kop to cap an excellent performance.

The final saw the Reds heap pressure on Tom Heaton's goal for 90 minutes and extra time. Yet, the English keeper - and his team - stood remarkably firm. 

Tom Heaton takes a goalkick at Wembley against Liverpool.

As it happened

Nineteen minutes in, disaster. Joe Mason was played in behind Jose Enrique and slid the ball through the open legs of Pepe Reina. 1-0. 

The Blue half of Wembley was in raptures, while the Red half held their breath.

After a gruelling sixty minutes, Stewart Downing whipped in a corner that fell the way of Martin Skrtel. 1-1.

Not a pretty equaliser, but deserved. 

Kenny Miller was presented with a gilt-edge opportunity to seal a famous Cardiff's victory in the dying embers - but missed. Extra time.

Extra-time goals from Dirk Kuyt and Cardiff centre-half Ben Turner sent the final to penalties. 

Read More

Agonisingly, the first three penalty takers - including Gerrard - all failed to hit the back of the net. Fourth up, Don Cowie of Cardiff broke the deadlock and piled the pressure on the Reds.

Kuyt answered calmly before center-forward Rudy Gestede missed. All square. 

Peter Whittingham, Stewart Downing, and Glen Johnson then all netted from the spot, leaving the all-important penalty at the feet of the Liverpool skipper's cousin Anthony Gerrard. 

He missed. 

Gerrard lifts the Carling Cup Trophy in 2012

It was elation in the end for the Redmen, who lifted a record eighth League Cup.

It was a mixed bag of a day for the Gerrard family.

