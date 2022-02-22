Liverpool vs Leeds United | Match Prediction | Premier League | EPL
Liverpool welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United to Anfield this Wednesday with the chance to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points.
The Reds - fresh from their 3-1 victory over Norwich City on Saturday - are searching for a ninth win on the spin in all competitions.
Another win for Klopp’s men would heap even more pressure on Pep Guardiola’s City, after their slip up against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.
Leeds, meanwhile, come into it having not won a Premier League fixture in over a month, and their defensive frailties were once again laid bare in a 4-2 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.
It does not bode well for the Peacocks that Liverpool are the league’s highest scorers with 64 goals.
Leeds have shipped 50 goals in the league so far this season (only Norwich have conceded more).
If he starts, particular focus will be on Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, who sustained an ankle fracture-dislocation in the reverse fixture in mid-September.
After more than four months on the sidelines, the 18-year-old will be hoping to maintain his bright return to first-team action. Elliot scored the Red’s third in a 3-1 win over Cardiff City in the 4th Round of the FA Cup earlier this month.
While Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners when these two sides met at Elland Road, it would be naive to completely write off Leeds.
With the likes of reported Liverpool target Raphinha in their ranks, Leeds will no doubt pose a threat.
Raphinha’s last three goals have all come against the so-called 'big-six'.
