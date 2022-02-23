Liverpool vs Leeds United: Starting XI Prediction | Sadio Mane dropped? | Ibrahima Konate over Joel Matip?

Leeds United travel to Anfield on Wednesday night following their disappointing loss at home to Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The last time the Reds faced the Yorkshire team, they came out 3-0 winners in an eventful clash at Elland Road.

Fabinho celebrates Liverpool's second goal against Leeds earlier this season (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain sidelined due to injury.

LFC Transfer Room's predicted XI:

Alisson Becker

Not much of a surprise here, although Caoihmhin Kelleher could do with some game-time ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final. Klopp might be regretting saying that the Irishman will start, considering the form of the Liverpool number one. It would seem silly to drop Alisson for this one.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

After being rested for the Norwich win on Saturday, you would expect Trent to be in hungry form ahead of this one!

Virgil van Dijk

The best center-back in the world. Starts as usual.

Ibrahima Konate

I have a feeling Joel Matip will be given the nod for the cup final, given his experience in this Liverpool side, so you would want to keep him fresh and ready. Konate has been solid when called upon and looks like an extremely promising player.

Andy Robertson

After Kostas Tsimikas' start on Saturday, the Scotsman is expected to return to the squad. The healthy competition has seemed to improve both left-backs but Robertson remains the 'go-to guy'.

Fabinho Tavares

Another player who was rested on Saturday. He should be ready to go again against Marcelo Bielsa's team.

Thiago Alcantara

The Spanish magician changed the game when he came on against the Norwich City. As seen in his Barcelona and Bayern Munich days, he controls the game - his passing really does open up the opposition.

Harvey Elliott

Seems an appropriate game for the 18-year-old. It is bound to be an end-to-end game with a high tempo and this should suit a high-octane, fleet-footed Elliott.

It will be a game with sentiment for the Englishman as he suffered a dislocated ankle in the reverse fixture. He'll be hoping to boost his chances of more regular first-team football - and a cup final starting spot - tonight.

Elliot suffers a horrific injury in reverse fixture (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Mohamed Salah

It is hard to find a reason for why Salah shouldn't start this one, apart from rotational purposes. The Egyptian international's been Liverpool's best player this season and has looked unstoppable in front of goal.

He will be eager to add to his 17 goals in the league.

Salah bags the opener against Leeds earlier this season IMAGO / Xinhua

Divock Origi

For the striker position, there are not too many options to pick from. Jota and Firmino have both been ruled out, leaving Origi and Minamino as the main options. Mane could potentially be used as the number nine, similarly to the Norwich game.

After making a cameo appearance on Saturday, there is a good chance that Origi is given the nod in this one. He is an out and out forward, something Liverpool lack and as Klopp has said before, to be successful, you have to use the entirety of your squad in what is a hectic schedule.

Luis Diaz

Arguably the Red's man of the match against Norwich, with a goal to boot. He has settled in seamlessly. Why would you drop him?!

Diaz scores his first goal for Liverpool against Norwich City IMAGO / Xinhua

