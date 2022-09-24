Liverpool Legends 2-1 Manchester United Legends Match Report
Liverpool's legends led by Sir Kenny Dalglish ran out 2-1 winners against Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday to retain their crown of 'Legends of the North'.
It was Manchester United who took the lead after just eight minutes when Dimitar Berbatov produced an outstanding finish to fire past Jerzy Dudek at the Kop end.
The Reds legends responded well however and Andriy Voronin, Fabio Aurelio, and Anthony Le Tallec all went close before the break.
It took just two minutes after the interval however for the Reds to equalise when Mark Gonzalez slotted home after unselfish work by Robbie Keane to make it 1-1.
Read More
Eight minutes from time, Florent Sinama-Pongolle reacted quickest to fire home with his left foot to give the LFC legends the victory and to help them retain their title.
It was another entertaining match played out once again in a positive, competitive spirit for a fantastic cause with the proceeds raised from the match benefitting a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.
Liverpool Team
Manchester United Team
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jude Bellingham In Dreamland After 'Hero' Steven Gerrard Praise Of Liverpool Target
- Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns
- Virgil van Dijk Pays Respect To Roger Federer On Twitter After His Retirement
- 'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed
- Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World
- 'It's The Injury Situation' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes Reasoning Behind Poor Start
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |