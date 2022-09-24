Skip to main content
Liverpool Legends 2-1 Manchester United Legends Match Report

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Legends 2-1 Manchester United Legends Match Report

Florent Sinama-Pongolle's goal gave LFC's legends the victory over their rivals.
  Author:
  Publish date:

Liverpool's legends led by Sir Kenny Dalglish ran out 2-1 winners against Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday to retain their crown of 'Legends of the North'.

It was Manchester United who took the lead after just eight minutes when Dimitar Berbatov produced an outstanding finish to fire past Jerzy Dudek at the Kop end.

Dimitar Berbatov

The Reds legends responded well however and Andriy Voronin, Fabio Aurelio, and Anthony Le Tallec all went close before the break.

It took just two minutes after the interval however for the Reds to equalise when Mark Gonzalez slotted home after unselfish work by Robbie Keane to make it 1-1.

Mark Gonzalez

Eight minutes from time, Florent Sinama-Pongolle reacted quickest to fire home with his left foot to give the LFC legends the victory and to help them retain their title.

It was another entertaining match played out once again in a positive, competitive spirit for a fantastic cause with the proceeds raised from the match benefitting a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Liverpool Team

Manchester United Team

