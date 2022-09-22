Skip to main content
Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream

Sir Kenny Dalglish leads the LFC Legends into action against rivals Manchester United as they battle it out for the title 'Legends of the North' and we can bring you the details of how to watch the match here.
Liverpool's legends take on Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will manage the Reds' legends team as they aim to retain the title they won back in May when they were 3-1 winners at Old Trafford.

The Scot will once again be assisted by former teammate Ian Rush and will be joined by John Aldridge who will be the team's coach.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Liverpool Legends

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST 

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

The match will be available to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

Schedule

