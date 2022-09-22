Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream

Liverpool's legends take on Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will manage the Reds' legends team as they aim to retain the title they won back in May when they were 3-1 winners at Old Trafford.

The Scot will once again be assisted by former teammate Ian Rush and will be joined by John Aldridge who will be the team's coach.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

The match will be available to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

