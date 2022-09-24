Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North
Sir Kenny Dalglish manages Liverpool's legends when they take on Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.
The Reds will be looking to retain the title of 'Legends of the North' that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.
The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.
Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad can be found HERE.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7:00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST
Australia
The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)
Where To Watch/Stream
Supporters can purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.
The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.
