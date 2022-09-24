Skip to main content
Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North

IMAGO / PA Images

The LFC Legends take on rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sir Kenny Dalglish manages Liverpool's legends when they take on Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of how and when to watch the match.

Kenny Dalglish

Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the Liverpool legends at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds will be looking to retain the title of 'Legends of the North' that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad can be found HERE.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:   7:00am PT

Central time:  9:00am CT

India

The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST

Australia

The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

Supporters can purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.

The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

