Liverpool v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool face off against Leicester City tonight and here is everything you need to know about where to watch or live stream the game.

The last time Liverpool played Leicester was in December when the Foxes beat Jurgen Klopp's side at the King Power Stadium.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, Liverpool did beat them in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup the week before that loss.

The Reds will be looking to get revenge on Brendan Rodgers side who are under a massive amount of pressure after losing 4-1 to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

So here is everything you need to know about Thursday's game under the lights at Anfield.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 19:45 UK time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 14:45 ET

Pacific time: 11:45 PT

Central time: 13:45 CT

Nigeria

Kick-off stats at 20:45 GMT+1

India

Kick-off starts at 01:15 IST / Saturday 11th of February.

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:45 AEDT / Saturday 11th of February.

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sports

For US viewers, the game will be available on USA Network / Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports / Disney Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.

You can also watch it on the LFC Transfer Room youtube channel for free HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook