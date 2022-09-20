Skip to main content
Liverpool Make Arthur Melo & Fabio Carvalho Decision For EFL Trophy Match

Liverpool's under-21s are on the road to face Rochdale in the EFL Trophy, Northern Group D on Tuesday.
Barry Lewtas's under-21s will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Saturday in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Barry Lewtas

Liverpool's youngsters played well in beating the Foxes in the Premier League 2 match thanks to Layton Stewart's first-half goal.

Salford top EFL Trophy, Norther Group D after they beat the young Reds in the opening match so Lewtas's team will be looking to bounce back from that defeat in this competition.

Arthur Melo is once again included in the starting lineup as he continues to work on his fitness levels after he agreed a season-long loan move from Juventus.

Arthur Melo
The Brazilian was also part of the team that beat Leicester and this is further evidence of the fact that he is doing everything he can to force himself in manager Jurgen Klopp's plans.

There is no place however for either Nathaniel Phillips or Fabio Carvalho who both played 90 minutes at the weekend. Stefan Bajcetic is included however as he gets more valuable match experience under his belt.

Liverpool Starting XI

Hewitson, Stephenson, Olufunwa, Bajcetic, Norris, Corness, Cain, Arthur, Blair, Stewart, McConnell

Liverpool Subs

Kelly, Hayes-Green, Gyimah, Pinnington, Spearing, Koumas.

The match kicks off at 7pm and is not televised.

Lineups

