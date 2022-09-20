Liverpool Make Arthur Melo & Fabio Carvalho Decision For EFL Trophy Match
Barry Lewtas's under-21s will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory against Leicester City on Saturday in the EFL Trophy tonight.
Liverpool's youngsters played well in beating the Foxes in the Premier League 2 match thanks to Layton Stewart's first-half goal.
Salford top EFL Trophy, Norther Group D after they beat the young Reds in the opening match so Lewtas's team will be looking to bounce back from that defeat in this competition.
Arthur Melo is once again included in the starting lineup as he continues to work on his fitness levels after he agreed a season-long loan move from Juventus.
The Brazilian was also part of the team that beat Leicester and this is further evidence of the fact that he is doing everything he can to force himself in manager Jurgen Klopp's plans.
There is no place however for either Nathaniel Phillips or Fabio Carvalho who both played 90 minutes at the weekend. Stefan Bajcetic is included however as he gets more valuable match experience under his belt.
Liverpool Starting XI
Hewitson, Stephenson, Olufunwa, Bajcetic, Norris, Corness, Cain, Arthur, Blair, Stewart, McConnell
Liverpool Subs
Kelly, Hayes-Green, Gyimah, Pinnington, Spearing, Koumas.
The match kicks off at 7pm and is not televised.
Lineups
