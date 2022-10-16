Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City

The German manager saw red following his reaction to a challenge by Manchester City man Bernardo Silva.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found himself getting sent to the stands during the Red's 1-0 victory over Manchester City today.

The German was very unhappy with a decision given against his side and made it known to the assistant and referee, earning himself a touchline ban for upcoming games.

The extent of the ban for Klopp is yet to be revealed, with a one-game ban likely, which could see Pep Lijnders take charge on the side-line.

Option 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option 2

"In the end probably deserved. The situation, you cannot not whistle in that situation. I don’t know what Mo [Salah] has to do to get a free kick. So many situations." said Klopp on the incident in his post-match press conference.

This is just the second time Klopp has been sent off, with the first coming whilst in charge of Borrusia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Liverpool Alisson
Articles

Alisson Becker Breaks Premier League Record As Liverpool Defeat Manchester City

By Sam Jones
Anfield Liverpool Flag
News

Liverpool Release Statement Following 'Vile Chants' By Manchester City Fans

By Owen Cummings
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Brilliance Gives Liverpool The Winner Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
James Milner Phil Foden
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City - Key Matchups - James Milner, Fabinho, Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr
Anfield 97 Avenue
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City - Live Stream, TV Details, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Leroy Sane Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Bayern Munich v Freiburg: Live Stream, Where To Watch On TV, Bundesliga

By Neil Andrew