Watch: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gets Sent Off Against Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found himself getting sent to the stands during the Red's 1-0 victory over Manchester City today.

The German was very unhappy with a decision given against his side and made it known to the assistant and referee, earning himself a touchline ban for upcoming games.

The extent of the ban for Klopp is yet to be revealed, with a one-game ban likely, which could see Pep Lijnders take charge on the side-line.

"In the end probably deserved. The situation, you cannot not whistle in that situation. I don’t know what Mo [Salah] has to do to get a free kick. So many situations." said Klopp on the incident in his post-match press conference.

This is just the second time Klopp has been sent off, with the first coming whilst in charge of Borrusia Dortmund in a Bundesliga match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

