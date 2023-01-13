Skip to main content
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Darwin Nunez Injury Update Ahead Of Brighton Premier League Clash

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Darwin Nunez Injury Update Ahead Of Brighton Premier League Clash

Liverpool face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury picked up by Darwin Nunez and his chances of playing in the Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The Uruguayan impressed once more in a struggling Reds team when he scored a fine goal in the 2-2 draw against Wolves at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah

He has missed training this week however, with a 'minor issue' which has led to concern that he could miss the trip to face Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls.

Klopp's options in attack are already extremely limited with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz also ruled out in another nightmare period injury-wise.

Liverpool Luis Diaz Diogo Jota

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) on Friday, Liverpool's manager was still not clear as to whether Nunez would be fit and ready to take to the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out.

“We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that."

LFCTR Verdict

It doesn't sound particularly hopeful that the 23-year-old will make it, and with the other injury issues in the squad, no risks are likely to be taken.

Should Nunez miss out, Cody Gakpo could move into a central striker role with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning on the left.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool Team News: Nunez Injury Doubt, Milner & Bajcetic Return

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Gakpo To Replace Nunez In Attack?

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th

By Neil Andrew
Amex Stadium Brighton
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Jamie Carragher
Quotes

'Startling' - Jamie Carragher Reveals Secret Michael Edwards Transfer Tactic

By Chris Stonadge
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He'll Get There' - Premier League Legend Backs Darwin Nunez To Become World Class

By Chris Stonadge
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Cody Gakpo To Start Up Front Against Brighton After Darwin Nunez Misses Training

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

'Open' - World Cup Winner To Stay Put Despite Liverpool Interest

By Chris Stonadge