Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Darwin Nunez Injury Update Ahead Of Brighton Premier League Clash

Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the injury picked up by Darwin Nunez and his chances of playing in the Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The Uruguayan impressed once more in a struggling Reds team when he scored a fine goal in the 2-2 draw against Wolves at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

He has missed training this week however, with a 'minor issue' which has led to concern that he could miss the trip to face Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls.

Klopp's options in attack are already extremely limited with Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz also ruled out in another nightmare period injury-wise.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) on Friday, Liverpool's manager was still not clear as to whether Nunez would be fit and ready to take to the field.

"If he cannot train today then, yes, that would rule him out.

“We are waiting for the latest information; it is not a major one, but it still kept him out of training. We have to wait for that."

LFCTR Verdict

It doesn't sound particularly hopeful that the 23-year-old will make it, and with the other injury issues in the squad, no risks are likely to be taken.

Should Nunez miss out, Cody Gakpo could move into a central striker role with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returning on the left.

