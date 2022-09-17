Skip to main content
'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Raphael Honigstein claims clubs will be working hard in the background to try and sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder.
A possible move for Jude Bellingham next summer is likely to be one of the biggest transfer stories over the coming months.

The 19-year-old continues to impress for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and scored on the big stage in the week against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham

German journalist Raphael Honigstein was speaking to BBC Radio Five Live (via HITC) when he claimed that it is going to be hard for Dortmund to keep hold of the England international and some of Europe's biggest clubs will already be working hard to try and secure his signature.

“Clubs will be working hard in the background to get in the queue for him. Everyone will clamour for his signature – Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid. Even Chelsea for whom the idea of having one of the best English players of the next 10 years will be super appealing.”

“Dortmund can no longer hide him. He is the classic English box-to-box general. He is one of those players, like Haaland, like Kevin de Bruyne, where they are so good that the system of the club changes with them. Whoever misses out on him will be missing out on a generational talent."

A lot of reports recently have claimed Liverpool are in pole position to sign Bellingham but his reputation continues to grow and he will have the World Cup in Qatar to impress further.

It may be best therefore to try and get an agreement with Dortmund as soon as possible but they are under no obligation to strike a deal now and may decide to wait to encourage a bidding war.

