Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho's Wife Rebeca Tavares' Hilarious Tweet After Aston Villa Victory

The wife of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho took to social media with a funny message after the Reds ran out the victors at Anfield against Aston Villa on Saturday.

IMAGO / News Images

It was an intense encounter against Villa under their new manager, Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

A Mohamed Salah penalty got Jurgen Klopp's team over the line in what was a deserved 1-0 victory.

Fabinho's performance in midfield was once again a dominating one alongside Spanish international Thiago.

The pair have been virtually unstoppable when paired together and have won 15 of the 16 games they have started, drawing the other.

During those games, Liverpool have scored 41 goals and conceded just six.

Fabinho's wife Rebeca who often tweets about the Reds took to Twitter with a hilarious post in response to The Redmen TV asking for their man of the match shouts.

Brazilian Fabinho was a contender for the award alongside Thiago and Liverpool's entire back four.

Centre-backs Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk were totally dominant in their duels and full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson a constant threat down the wings.

Rebeca clearly had her view though which you can see here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook