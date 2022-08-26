Skip to main content

Liverpool Need To Be Aware Of Bournemouth Trick Now Adopted By Europe's Elite Teams

Scott Parker is already being hailed as a tactical genius but his most recent trick has garnered the attention of Europe's elite. The ingenius trick has now been utilized by Real Madrid, PSG and more recently Manchester United.

It all started last December at Craven Cottage when Bournemouth went into half-time a goal down.

Less than 10 seconds later, after a Bournemouth kickoff off, the ball was in the back of the Fulham net.

Alyson Rudd of The Times has dubbed the move the AFCB Four Step. A fitting moniker given that only four passes are needed to find the goal.

Bournemouth Jack Stacey

So how does it all work? 

The move is just four passes, a Marcondes kickoff to Cook who then feeds it back to Marcondes who finds Billing just short of the final third. 

Billing then plays an over-the-top pass to Solanke who picks up the ball in the box after a perfectly timed run. It requires a top finish but one that you would reasonably expect a Premier League player to pull off.

Real Madrid attempted the move against PSG in a Champions League Round of 16 match but failed to score.

Kylian Mbappe

More recently PSG successfully used it against Lille when Kylian Mbappé finished off the move and scored after 11 seconds.

You can watch a video of the move here. The kickoff is at 38 seconds.

Hopefully Liverpool are aware of this and will have planned against it. We will be watching for sure!

