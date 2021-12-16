Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle: Player Ratings

In COVID stricken situations, Liverpool took on Newcastle tonight in what might be the last matchday of the Premier League before a possible postponement.

Liverpool themselves are already nursing damages from the new variant, as Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho Tavares all tested positive before tonight's game.

This meant Liverpool would be playing without van Dijk in the league for the first time this season.

Ibrahima Konaté got called up to replace the Dutch captain, with Jordan Henderson deputizing for Fabinho.

Diogo Jota also returned to the starting lineup after a brief knock.

Roberto Firmino was named on the bench tonight for the first time since his hamstring injury a quite some weeks ago.

BRIEF MATCH REVIEW

Match began in a very sloppy manner for Liverpool, with a very unstable midfield.

Newcastle soon capitalized on Liverpool's unsteady start, and former Red Jonjo Shelvey soon fired the Tyneside club into the lead, after a costly Thiago error.

Liverpool slowly started growing into the game, still not looking quite like themselves, but soon equalized in the 21st minute, through Diogo Jota.

The goal was not without controversy though, as Newcastle had a player down in their box when Liverpool scored.

Only 3 minutes later, Shelvey made a mistake himself and passed the ball to Sadio Mané who sprinted into the penalty box and took a shot.

Martin Dubravka saved from Mané but unfortunately for him, the ball fell to a certain Mohamed Salah who made no mistake to make sure the back of the net was rattled.

As the minutes progressed, Liverpool got more and more into the game, with more chance created, with the best chance being Henderson putting Salah through to goal for 3-1, which did not happen as the latter missed.

The second half was poorer, with Liverpool allowing Newcastle to get back into the game. They did held onto the lead, and the game was sealed late after Trent Alexander-Arnold unleashed an absolute cracker to make the score 3-1.

With Chelsea drawing to Everton, this result meant Liverpool are now three points clear in second position.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

First goal was not through any fault of his but standing absolutely stationary didn't look too good for him. However, he did save Thiago his blushes after he made a massive save from Allan Saint-Maximin, who was given the ball by Thiago.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8.5

His crosses weren't as good as usual but what a tackle he made in the box to stop Newcastle from equalizing! Defence was solid.

Are we forgetting something? Oh yes, an absolute thunderbolt of a goal to seal the game for Liverpool.

JOEL MATIP 8.5

He took van Dijk's place in the back four today as the defensive and senior leader, and executed his role perfectly.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 8.5

He had to replace THE Virgil van Dijk in defence today and boy he stepped up. Him verses Saint-Maximin was delightful to watch if you're a Liverpool fan.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 8

Solid, energetic game. Was so often seen on the north side of the left flank today.

JORDAN HENDERSON 7

First half wasn't quite good but he became better. Of course no one can replace Fabinho but the skipper did an okay job today.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7

The whole midfield had a weak start, Oxlade-Chamberlain included, but he soon evolved to be the best midfielder Liverpool put on the pitch. His dainty footwork was on show today and yet again showed how good he can be when playing in midfield.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 6.5

First 20 minutes and last 5 minutes were disastrous for the Spaniard, but apart from that, he was just about decent. His mistake at the start cost Liverpool a sixth consecutive cleansheet at home.

SADIO MANÉ 7.5

It is just not happening for Sadio Mané when he is in front of goal, his movement otherwise has been as good as always.

DIOGO JOTA 7.5

His stubbornness got Liverpool the equalizer they needed, but was lacking in decision making in the box. Could have had a couple of assists today.

MOHAMED SALAH 8

He was absolutely terrorizing Newcastle's left flank today, and was being an absolute menace to Jamal Lewis before the latter suffered a hamstring injury. His goal today made him equalize Jamie Vardy's record of 15 consecutive league games with a goal contribution. Excellent stuff.

SUBSTITUTES

NABY KEITA 8

An electric cameo, he kept on making things happen and could have scored as well. Maybe even warrants a start next game.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 7

He didn't get much action with the ball, and wasn't playing as smoothly as usual, which is expected seeing how he has just recovered from a hamstring issue.

JAMES MILNER N/A

