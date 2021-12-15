Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Newcastle | Diogo Jota Return? Roberto Firmino Available!

Author:

Liverpool face Newcastle United on Thursday evening and with some keys players returning, here is our predicted XI.

With Roberto Firmino returning from his injury, Jurgen Klopp could make some changes this week to save his players legs for the upcoming festive period.

Fabinho Callum Wilson

Here is our predicted lineup for Thursday's game!

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Despite it being Newcastle and an almost certain win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, I can't see the German manager taking any risks in respect to the title race.

The back five stays the same. Ibrahima Konate could come in but Joel Matip has barely put a foot wrong this season.

I've got with one change in the midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for Thiago.

The Spaniard has been a key part of Liverpool's side this season but with the crazy Christmas period underway, Jurgen Klopp won't want to risk him.

I personally can't see Klopp starting the Ox in his famous false nine role again with Diogo Jota returning from his minor injury, but you never know!

