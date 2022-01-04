Stalemate at Stamford Bridge, but the Feeling of Frustration and Points Dropped Lingers Across the Liverpool Squad

A hard fought battle at Stamford Bridge against the reigning European Champions ended in stalemate, but after taking a two goal lead in 25 minutes, the overriding consensus seems to be of frustration on Merseyside.

Virgil Van Dijk - The shift in momentum was key...

Virgil van Dijk emphasised the shift in momentum that the Mateo Kovacic wonder strike had given to the Blues in the 42' minute and was pinnacle in rejuvenating the Londoners to form a comeback.

The Dutch Centre Back stated sighing how; "if you are two-nil up, you do not want to concede that close to half time, [to] give them momentum to get back into the game, but unfortunately it happened."

His reaction coming as a result of the two goals conceded in quick succession before half time (42' Kovacic; 45+1 Pulisic goal).

The Dutchman credited the ability of his team to maintain calm amongst an electric atmosphere at the Bridge.

He also stated how Caoimhín Kelleher, the young Irish goalkeeper who started the match in London had a good performance and is "learning from the best in Allison".

After saving two penalties to send Liverpool through in the Quarter final of the Carabao Cup, Kelleher came into the game in good form and had a solid performance against a strong outfit.

Views of the Skipper

Moving on from the Dutch captain, it was a similar reaction from Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson; "On one hand we're disappointed" but noted how taking a point away at Chelsea is always a positive and can be built upon going forward in the Reds' title pursuit.

The English internationals drive to keep pushing Manchester City in the race for the league permeates through the squad which are not giving up in the effort.

Though being widely regarded that the Mancunians remain in pole position to make it four league titles of the last possible 5 that head to Manchester.

Lijnders - Positives overshadow the negatives...

Whilst both clubs managers emphasised their distaste at the intensity of the fixture schedules for both clubs, this was coincided by the injury 'crisis' and COVID outbreaks for both clubs.

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has been an outspoken critic of the Premier League policy, and in his opposition on Sunday was not Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, but assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders. The German manager was not present due to having COVID-19.

Though this was the case, Pep Lijnders gave his thoughts on the match and stated how "pride" was the adjective he used to describe his emotions for his players.

Whilst the match was an exhilarating fixture for the neutral, Lijnders noted the positives of putting up such a fight at a tough away ground was testament to the dogged character that the red side of Merseyside has been synonymous with.

As the result settles in, an important factor going forward has to be the overriding impact of the African Cup of Nations on the Liverpool squad.

As Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita all depart for Cameroon, issues of squad depth and quality have and will be brought to the limelight in the upcoming weeks.

The transfer window could be a used as a window of opportunity for the Reds to strengthen, however historically the owners have provided little in comparison to their rivals.

Nevertheless, the coming weeks will be an interesting month with activity potentially being necessary to apply sufficient pressure on the Sky Blues of Manchester for the elusive honour of the Premier League.

