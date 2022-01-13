Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Player Ratings

The Carabao Cup semifinals are finally here for Liverpool, as they played the first leg versus Arsenal at Anfield today.

As expected, Jurgen stop sent out a team which was quite different from the one which featured on Sunday FA Cup action vs Shrewsbury, with 8 changes in the starting 11.

Alisson Becker made his Carabao Cup debut, and Joel Matip returned to action after a coronavirus infection, along with Joel Matip.

Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino started alongside Diogo Jota to make up the front 3, in the absence of Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah who are on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

A 0-0 stalemate was played out at Anfield tonight, a toothless Liverpool cowering infront of resilient Arsenal, who played with 10 men for 70 minutes. This was the second game this season where Liverpool were unable to score.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 7.5

He had almost nothing to do except for that life saving block in the second half. Arsenal barely bothered him.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 4

So poor. More so because of his usual standards. Perhaps it was due to his recent illness with the virus, but Trent Alexander-Arnold was just not himself today, and being subbed off for Neco Williams is a testament to that.

JOEL MATIP 8

By far Liverpool's best player tonight, not that he had any competition bar maybe Curtis Jones. He was defending with his life in the backline, while Virgil van Dijk was being careless, and was also taking the ball forward. Liverpool's most creative player before the substitutions, which should be enough to tell the story of the attack today.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 4

How often have we seen van Dijk being so careless? He was making mispasses more than usual and almost made an error leading to a goal too. Aerially he was close to no threat.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 6

Not a bad game, but could have helped his cause if his crosses could beat the first man.

FABINHO TAVARES 4.5

Terrible, be was being run ragged again. And that midfield combination does NOT help him, at all.

JAMES MILNER 2.5

How much more can you blame James Milner? He is 36 years old, so much can't be asked of him. At this point it was more of Klopp's fault to even start him rather than his fault to play the game he played.

JORDAN HENDERSON 2.5

The skipper is treading on very thin ice. Back to back disaster classes, the English duo of him and Milner has been nothing short of an uncreative blob in the middle of the pitch. It's honestly a wonder how he played 90 minutes both today and against Chelsea.

TAKUMI MINAMINO 4

That chance in injury time will haunt him, as it will haunt us. Seeing him miss a sitter like that was almost as painful as seeing him to pass to his teammates in the final third.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 4.5

Not his usual self at all. A half dribble here and there, a few turns here and there won't do anything unless you can create a chance for yourself or your attacking partners.

DIOGO JOTA 4.5

He didn't really get a chance to score himself but neither did he create anything. His highlight today was getting Xhaka sent off and I'm not even sure if that was a positive or not given Liverpool's tendency to be unable to play actual football against 11 men this season.

SUBSTITUTES

CURTIS JONES 7.5

He was a bright spark from the moment he came on and actually looked like he cared to make his team score.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 6.5

Got the midfield a bit more alive, although that wasn't really a hard job seeing the midfield that was playing before was Fabinho-Henderson-Milner.

JOE GOMEZ 6.5

Did his job, nothing wrong. No noticeable impact either.

NECO WILLIAMS 6.5

He did look like he was trying to do something, but nothing could really compensate for what Liverpool were missing on the right flank today: Mohamed Salah, an in-form Trent Alexander-Arnold and a competent right side midfielder.

