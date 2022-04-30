Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

After a tough trip up to Newcastle, Liverpool come away as 1-0 victors. The Reds took over Manchester City at the top of the league, even though it was just a few hours. LFCTR take a look at the player ratings for a somewhat changed Jurgen Klopp side.

Alisson Becker 7.5

The best keeper in the world. The amount of times this season the Brazilian has faced one on ones and not been beaten feels like some kind of record, although a good percentage of them are given offside anyway.

He may not get the individual accolades at the end of May but he is certainly appreciated by the Liverpool fans and what he has done this season has not gone unnoticed.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Joe Gomez 8

Once again, Gomez did an incredible job covering Trent Alexander-Arnold. The English defender came up against an in-form Allan Saint-Maximin and kept him at bay all match. If we were to miss Trent at any point, we can relax knowing that Joe Gomez is there to take over.

Joel Matip 8

Another solid defensive performance by Joel Matip. Composure, vision, and outstanding positional sense. Everything Newcastle threw at Liverpool, the German and his partner saw to it instantly.

Virgil Van Dijk 7.5

Like Joel Matip, solid. Cross after cross the home side put in, the both of them together dealt with. Liverpool could've found themselves in a tricky situation today if the defending weren't on point, but Virgil made sure it was.

IMAGO / PA Images

Andy Robertson 7.5

Andy Robertson dominated the left-hand side of the pitch. Newcastle set up to attack the wings and get crosses in, but the dominance of Robbo and Gomez prevented Eddie Howe's men to stick to their game plan.

Jordan Henderson 7

A decent performance at 6 for the captain. Didn't pull up trees but needed to do what he was there for. Kept things ticking from the deeper role and covered very well for the full-backs when they went forward.

James Milner 8

His start came as a surprise to many, me included. However, the Yorkshire lad showed how tough the Northerners are. All over the pitch, going into every tackle. James Milner was everything this match needed and Jurgen Klopp got it spot on.

Naby Keita 9

I can not praise this lad anymore than I have in the past. I was over the moon when we signed Keita because I knew exactly what he was capable of. This season has seen him finally get a good run of games and oh my is he showing what he is capable of. What a special player.

IMAGO / PA Images

Luis Diaz 8

Signing of the season and he came halfway through. Yet to see him play under a 7 out of 10. The Colombian ran the Newcastle defenders ragged in the first half but simmered down the longer the game went on. Add more goals to his game and he will be one of the best forwards in the world.

Diogo Jota 7

Was an ariel threat as he always is but seemed to rush his chances. My preference for Jota would be from the left, however, he is more than capable enough to play through the middle. Should've got on the scoresheet today but an all-around good performance.

Sadio Mane 7

Not as good as he has been in recent weeks, but it wasn't in his now preferred position of no.9. His link-up play today was fantastic, unfortunately, his finishing and final ball wasn't. Hopefully back through the middle next week.

IMAGO / News Images

Substitutes

Fabinho 6.5 - Steadied the ship and helped see the team through to a vital three points.

Mohamed Salah 6.5 - Again, like Fabinho came on and did his job. Caused a few problems to the right side of Newcastle on a couple of occasions and could've easily got on the scoresheet. Was unlucky with an overhit through ball to him towards the end.

Thiago Alcantara N/A

