Liverpool Players Dominate Premier League Charts As Sadio Mane And Diogo Jota Close In On Mohamed Salah And Alisson Becker Gets Another Clean Sheet

Liverpool score twice for the 18th straight match with a 4-0 victory over Southampton, as players dominate the Premier League stats. Mohamed Salah leading the scoring and assists, with his fellow forwards following behind goals and Trent Alexander-Arnold second on assists.

The reds won 4-0 for the second week running as Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane are amongst the goals, taking them to a top three of Liverpool players in the Premier League top scorer race.

Jurgen Klopp's are top scorers in the league with 39 goals already in only 13 matches, which is an average of 3 goals per game. With all four attackers chipping in to what could be on course to a record breaking season.

Mohamed Salah is leading the scorer chart with 11 goals, despite not finding the net today. Teammates Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are both joint in second place on 7 goals respectively. The 'Egyptian King' also tops the assist charts having notched 8 along with his goals. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is just behind with 7 assists.

With only a third away into the season, the attacking domination of Liverpool is there for all to see, but Liverpool keeper Alisson is also joint top of the clean sheet chart.

The Brazilian number one made some brilliant saves yesterday as he claimed another clean sheet, making it 7 for the season.

Are Liverpool on to a record breaking season? Aslong as it leads to trophies then I'm all for it. Records come and go, but success and history stay forever.

